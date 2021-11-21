49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo somehow misses wide-open Jeff Wilson Jr. in end zone

Jimmy G somehow misses wide-open Wilson in end zone vs. Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' opening drive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't have gone any better. That is, until the end.

The cherry on top was Jimmy Garoppolo somehow missing a wide-open Jeff Wilson Jr. in the end zone. When we say wide open, we're not exaggerating. At all.

HOW?! does Garoppolo misses Wilson here??pic.twitter.com/fTd7Da3boc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 21, 2021

Garoppolo's miss was his first pass attempt of the day. He was sacked the first time he went back to pass.

To make matters worse, Wilson was stuffed for no gain the next play on third-and-1 from the 2-yard line. Instead of going for it on fourth-and-1, coach Kyle Shanahan opted to kick a field goal against a 2-7 Jaguars team starting a rookie quarterback.

A 20-play drive ended with three points thanks to a Robbie Gould chip shot.

Not exactly how Shanahan drew it up.