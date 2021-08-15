49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo solid in brief preseason stint vs. Chiefs

Jimmy G looks solid in brief preseason stint against Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had a typical series to start the 2021 preseason.

The 49ers' veteran quarterback completed all three of his attempts to Deebo Samuel, Josh Hokit and Trey Sermon for a combined 26 yards.

The 49ers' offense was moving the ball well until Charlie Woerner was called for offensive pass interference. The penalty negated what would have been a first down on a pass from Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk.

The following play Garoppolo completed a pass to Sermon, who was able to gain seven yards, which was not enough to keep the seven-play 42-yard drive going.

While Garoppolo’s performance wasn’t mind-blowing, it was what you would expect from an offense’s opening drive of the preseason. There were no major mistakes on his part which lead one to believe that the starting job is still firmly in his grasp.

Garoppolo’s day ended after the first series, as Kyle Shanahan announced on Thursday.

