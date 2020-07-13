49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo snubbed in Madden 2021 top quarterback rankings

This is getting ridiculous. No love for Jimmy Garoppolo … again?

That's right -- the 49ers' quarterback was left of the top 10 ranking list at the position for Madden NFL 2021 as some details have been leaked on Monday.

Sure, it's tough to share company with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but come on.

The guy helped lead the 49ers to 13 wins and Super Bowl LIV last season -- and that was one year after a torn ACL injury.

This comes off Jimmy G only receiving only two top-10 votes during a poll on ESPN where NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players were asked to pick their top-10 quarterbacks currently in the game. JUST TWO.

A veteran coach did give him a compliment saying Jimmy G probably has a ceiling, and he thinks "he's a really good quarterback in this league."

This week, ESPN will be revealing the player ratings beginning Monday. The ratings are decided by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors which calculates a number of ratings in every player which include speed, awareness, strength, catching and more -- those combined create the final overall rating.

This isn't the first time Garoppolo has been overlooked either, not by far. His teammates have come to his defense before because they were the ones who see him put work in.

George Kittle specifically has spoken against some of the criticisms.

Kittle also was snubbed in the recent Madden ratings having not been made a member of the prestigious "99 Club" despite being the best tight end in the league.

Garoppolo was one of the leaders of the team that began the 2019 season 8-0 and also was the only quarterback to rank in the top five in yards per attempt (8.4), passing touchdowns (27) and completion percentage (69.1).

[RELATED: Kittle questions how football could be played while social distancing]

Story continues

In his first full season under coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo accumulated 3,978 passing yards, 102.0 passer rating and just three interceptions.

Put some respect on the name.

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo snubbed in Madden 2021 top quarterback rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area