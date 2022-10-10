49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo second to Patrick Mahomes in elite category

Impressive company: Jimmy G second to Mahomes in elite category originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes are two quarterbacks that know a thing or two about winning.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller arguably is one of, if not the best quarterback in the league. And Garoppolo, well ... he's won some games.

After the 49ers' convincing 37-15 Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, Garoppolo improved to 35-15 as a starting quarterback, a record and passer rating (98.8) second to only Mahomes throughout a quarterback's first 50 games starting in the NFL.

In this prestigious club, Garoppolo and Mahomes are sitting together and having a Paul Rudd-Sean Evans-Esque conversation of: "Hey, look at us." "Look at us." "Who would have thought?" "Not me."

Does this make Garoppolo elite by association? Asking for a very polarized fanbase.

Now with sole possession of first place in the NFC West, Garoppolo and the 49ers (3-2) will seek another win against a lowly Atlanta Falcons team in Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

