49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo reveals how he maintains 'robot-like' mindset

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo keeps a reminder on his left wrist to avoid distractions and go about his job as 49ers quarterback in a clinical, emotionless fashion.

Garoppolo scribbled some reminders to himself on his wristband, as seen in photographs above while he signed autographs after practice on Tuesday. In addition to alerts to check the safeties and set his pass protection, Garoppolo scribbled the words, "Robot Mindset."

On Thursday, he explained.

"It's kind of a thing I keep in my head to stay locked in," Garoppolo said. "You don't want to be distracted by the fans, or the music, or anything like that. As a quarterback, that's what you have to do. You have to build that mindset."

Garoppolo used a wristband with a list of plays as insurance during his five starts late in the 2017 season after arriving with the 49ers in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots. He said he never had to consult the playlist in any of those games.

But he said he will glance down during practices to tap into his artificial-intelligence approach. Garoppolo said began using "robot mindset" as a self-help tool when he broke into the NFL as the Patriots' second-round pick in 2014.

"It makes me lock in," Garoppolo said. "It's just a little reminder for me to look down every once in a while and read that. It helps me."

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been stressing the importance of Garoppolo being machine-like during training camp. Shanahan said he wants to see Garoppolo continue to build on his successes and make adjustments to avoid repeated failures.

"Just being consistent, doing the same thing over and over," Shanahan said. "Going through the progressions the same way, looking at plays the same way. Not making the same mistake twice. When he does make a mistake, correcting in the next day. Continuing to improve that way."

Garoppolo, who has made just 10 starts in five NFL seasons, is still learning the game and gaining experience. He appeared in just three games last season. Garoppolo had a full season worth of learning cut short due to a torn ACL in his left knee. That is nearly a full season of reading defenses and going through his progressions that he will never get back.

Instead, in December, Garoppolo spent extended time with former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle's father, watching film and talking about all areas of football. Garoppolo said he believes he is making progress early in training camp with processing information and making quick decisions.

"Our defense has been giving us a ton of tough looks, rotation, holding their rotation late, and it makes us better," Garoppolo said. "During camp, you want it to be competitive like that. It's good for us."

