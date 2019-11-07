49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo responds to Erin Andrews interview reaction

When the 49ers officially finished their 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night to move to 8-0, Jimmy Garoppolo had something to say about it.

During a postgame interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews, he responded to a question about being undefeated and said: "Feels great, baby."

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers!



Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

The internet had a field day with it because, well, it's the internet.

Garoppolo was asked Thursday during his press conference if he was surprised about the amount of attention the clip got.

Jimmy Garoppolo is asked about his postgame interview that went viral. pic.twitter.com/j0EzMg59yO — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2019

"I didn't expect it to blow up like that," he said. "It is what it is, but yeah -- I'm excited to be 8-0, baby."

"I say 'baby' like 500 times throughout a game, just to my teammates and stuff," Garoppolo continued. "It wasn't like that."

Media members in attendance laughed, and even Andrews herself responded by doubling down on how their interaction wasn't a big deal:

Garoppolo's response to Andrews did not appear to be anything inappropriate, despite what those glued to their phones might have thought. Jimmy G also was coming off arguably one of the best games of his career, so it shouldn't surprise anyone he was animated.

The 49ers take on the rival Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." We will see then if they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL ... baby.

