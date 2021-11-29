49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo responds to 2022 offseason trade rumor

Jimmy G responds to latest 2022 offseason trade rumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is focused on leading the 49ers to the playoffs, not where his future might lie after this season.

Sunday morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers will look to trade Garoppolo in the offseason, and start Trey Lance next season.

Selecting Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the rookie battled it out with Garoppolo throughout training camp and the preseason, but has since remained his backup.

Following the 49ers' impressive 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo and the 49ers are winners of three straight games and are currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race.

Did Garoppolo happen to see the report prior to the game?

"No I didn't," Garoppolo told reporters after the game. "I was worried about the game. I appreciate the heads up."

Garoppolo finished Sunday's game 17-of-26 passing for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

How the 49ers finish the 2021 season will likely determine whether or not Garoppolo is with the 49ers next season. More likely than not, though, Lance will be handed over the keys to the offense in 2022.