49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo pleased with rehab, unsure where he'll play in 2022

Jimmy G pleased with rehab, unsure where he'll play in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made it through last season as the 49ers’ starter while his ultimate replacement, Trey Lance, served as his backup.

On Thursday, Garoppolo was asked during an appearance SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio if he could see himself returning to the 49ers for another season in that situation.

“I don’t know,” Garoppolo said. “We’ll see. It was a strange year. I don’t know if I wish that on anybody. But it worked out. We’re here now.”

Garoppolo has been unable to throw a football since undergoing surgery to repair a damaged capsule in his throwing shoulder on March 8. The surgery requires an estimated four months of rehabilitation.

The 49ers expected to be able to trade Garoppolo this offseason in order to gain draft picks, create approximately $25 million in cap space and clear the way for Lance to take over as the starter. But Garoppolo’s surgery apparently brought all trade talks to an end.

Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. It remains wide open what the future holds for him.

“I don’t know, honestly,” he said. “There are a couple different scenarios that we’ve played out. I think the shoulder is going to be a big part of it. As this comes along, more and more stuff will start to happen.

“I’m a big believer in staying in the moment, especially when you’re dealing with rehab. Every day is a fight. You’re trying to get just a little bit better each day. I think that keeps you focused on where you’re at right now. Whatever happens in the future, that’ll all take care of itself. I know it’ll work out one way or another. But, right now, I’m just focused on the shoulder and getting this thing right.”

"I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon."



— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 21, 2022

On separate appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Garoppolo said his rehabilitation is going well and expects to be available for work during training camp.

“I’ll definitely be ready, to what degree we don’t really know that, yet,” he said. “We haven’t even started throwing, yet. We still got a little ways to go. But it’s definitely feeling good right now. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at.”

Garoppolo said he will continue to work in the offseason to be ready to play this fall. At this point, he said he has no idea where he will be playing. He has one year remaining on his contract with the 49ers.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out,” Garoppolo said. “(There are) a lot of different scenarios. A lot of different situations. But one way or another, (I’ll) get back on that field and make some things happen.”

