49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo next tier for QB-needy teams after 'big swings'

Jimmy G next tier for QB-needy NFL teams after 'big swings' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks could be on the move this offseason.

The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo could hinge on the availability of those quarterbacks.

“I think you’re going to have a handful of teams that are looking to take big swings,” Albert Breer of the MMQB told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk.

“And with Jimmy, the question is going to come down to what number of those three that we’ve talked about for a year — Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson — is it three of three, two of three or one of three that will be available by a trade? And how many suitors are out there after the dust settles on those three guys?”

Two days after the 49ers' season ended with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo said goodbye. He anticipates leaving the 49ers in a trade to clear the way for Trey Lance to take over as the starter.

Garoppolo's no-trade clause expires on March 16, the first day of the new league year, at which point he can be traded without prior written approval.

Approximately one-third of the teams in the NFL could look to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason. Playoff teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need new quarterbacks with Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady stepping away.

Carolina and Washington tried to acquire Matthew Stafford last year, Breer points out. Both teams continue to have desperate quarterback needs a year later.

Philadelphia and Denver are two teams that have enough capital to make a move at quarterback, though the Eagles seem to be content with Jalen Hurts. Additionally, Indianapolis appears ready to move on from Carson Wentz just one season after acquiring him for first- and third-round draft picks.

Story continues

“I could see Washington or Carolina walking away empty-handed and still saying, ‘We need to get better at quarterback,’” Breer said.

Unlike a year ago, the 2022 NFL Draft does not appear to be loaded with first-round talent at quarterback.

So teams in need of a quarterback will likely try to acquire a veteran. Among the top free-agent options are Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota and Tyrod Taylor. Garoppolo would seemingly rate at the top of that group.

“The draft class isn’t very good at the position,” Breer said. “I think a lot of those teams will probably look at Jimmy as a viable option.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast