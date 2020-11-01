Jimmy Garoppolo re-injures ankle in 49ers-Seahawks; Nick Mullens replaces

Jimmy G re-injures ankle, Mullens replaces him vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The insult the 49ers experienced at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was accompanied by injury -- and a significant one at that. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the game, but he was unable to finish it.

After the Seahawks capitalized on a Dante Pettis fumbled kickoff return and increased their lead to 27-7 in the third quarter, the 49ers badly needed a response. However, they went three-and-out, and that likely proved to be Garoppolo's last possession of the contest.

Following a punt, Garoppolo was in visible pain on the 49ers' sideline. He eventually went to the locker room at the end of the quarter, and Nick Mullens took over under center on San Francisco's next offensive possession.

Jimmy Garoppolo looks to be in some Pain. pic.twitter.com/jCV8W5zqqk — Alex. 👋 (@Dubs408) November 1, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo seen walking to the locker room at the start of the 4th Qtr. pic.twitter.com/NVR4rRJJ7u — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Garoppolo previously missed the 49ers games in Weeks 3 and 4 with a high ankle sprain sustained in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. He'll have a short turnaround to heal up, as San Francisco hosts the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 9.

The 49ers officially declared Garoppolo questionable to return.

This story is being updated.