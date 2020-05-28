There are many similarities between football and "The Bachelor" series.

Yep, I said it.

In fact, there are so many parallels, a full-on article has been written on it. And rightfully so. If you pay close attention to social media just as much as I do, you notice sports Twitter and "Bachelor/Bachelorette" Twitter tend to overlap. It's as if those who love to live-tweet a game love to hate-tweet the show that ends in heartbreak, the giveaway of a rose ... and a lot of memes.

Who comes to mind for a possible lead as the good looking man who gets to choose between some of the most beautiful women in the world? Perhaps 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

ABC executive Rob Mills spoke to "The Athletic" and said the two-time Super Bowl champion could be the perfect fit.

" … if we felt he was there for the right reasons," he said. Mills also suggested Miami Dolphins recently drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa "would be great."

The show, of course, had other football ties with Colton Underwood (Season 23) who signed with the Chargers practice squad back when the team was associated with San Diego. He also split time with the Raiders in 2015 which is where his football career ended in August of the following year after being cut during training camp.

Underwood also said Jimmy G would be great as the main man in the show.

[RELATED: Why Jimmy G deserves more respect]

Story continues

Jesse Palmer, before he became an entertainment host, spent two seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the New York Giants. He also was the featured Bachelor back in 2004.

At least we know there could be a future for Garoppolo in the spotlight after his football career.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ideal fit for 'The Bachelor,' ABC executive says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



