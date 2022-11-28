49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo in Hall of Fame company with elite QB win stat

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats.

After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.

Not only is Garoppolo one of the winningest signal callers in 49ers franchise history, but is second to only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the most wins and highest passer rating through 56 career starts.

In the two seasons that Garoppolo was healthy (2019, 2021), the 49ers made Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game appearances.

After taking over for second-year quarterback Trey Lance in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to seven wins, with another deep playoff run appearing more and more likely by the week.