Say it again: The 49ers are 8-0.

The team has been impressive thus far in just about every aspect of the game. So much so, the team even impressed one of the talking heads, which is a rare thing to do.

"I was really impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo," Shannon Sharpe said on FS1's "Undisputed" Friday morning.

The Hall of Fame tight end said that the 49ers have stood out on Sunday's, but being the only game in town Thursday against the Cardinals, all eyes were on the quarterback -- and Sharpe liked what he saw.

"Now I see."

Did I mention Sharpe made his way to Canton, Ohio as a star tight end? He also had words of praise toward George Kittle.

"I find it harder and harder for me to keep saying that Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football," Sharpe said. "George Kittle is for real. He can block, he can run after the catch, he got wiggles, he has great hands. And talking to Kyle [Shanahan] and others around him, he's legit -- he's the real deal."

He's not wrong.

Kittle is coming off a phenomenal season where he set a 49ers franchise record for receiving yards in a game by a tight end with 210 against the Broncos on Dec. 9. He was also the first 49er at the position to surpass 1,000 total receiving yards.

Kittle will continue to progress as well. And he has Jimmy G offering up the ball with a big smile on his face.

Very complimentary words from one of the greats.

How 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle have impressed Shannon Sharpe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area