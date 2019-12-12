How 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo can enter NFL record books vs. Falcons

So ... is Jimmy Garoppolo still the 49ers' weak link?

He the sure hasn't been playing like it.

After tearing his ACL last season, it took Garoppolo some time to get fully comfortable on the football field. But as the season has drawn on, the 49ers quarterback has gotten better each week and has been the definition of deadly over the last month. As a result, Garoppolo has a chance to enter rare NFL company Sunday when the 49ers welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo picked the Saints apart in Week 14, going 26-for-35 for 349 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 131.7 passer rating in the 49ers' 48-46 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That performance marked the fourth consecutive game in which Garoppolo has completed at least 70 percent of his passes and compiled a passer rating of 110 or higher. That is even more impressive when you think about the conditions the 49ers and Ravens played in during Baltimore's Week 13 win.

Should Jimmy G hit those two marks against the Falcons on Sunday, he'll tie Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for the longest such streak of games during a single NFL season. Wilson had five straight games during the 2015 season, while Mahomes did the same last season.

Garoppolo has been playing better and better each week as the 49ers continue their march to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Jimmy G should be able to put up solid numbers Sunday as the Falcons. Atlanta has the NFL's 24th ranked pass defense, allowing 258.4 yards per game and opposing QBs are completing 67.7 percent of their passes against the Falcons secondary.

So there's no reason to think Jimmy G will be slowed down Sunday.

