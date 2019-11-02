49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'definitely a superstar,' Terrell Owens believes

Jimmy Garoppolo's haters were pretty loud before the 49ers played the Cardinals on Thursday.

But Garoppolo silenced all the doubters with a four-touchdown performance in San Francisco's 28-25 win.

One person that never doubted Garoppolo's abilities is former 49ers wide receiver and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens.

While speaking with TMZ Sports on Friday, Owens offered high praise for the six-year NFL quarterback.

"Of course he's a superstar," Owens said. "You think about what he did under the tutelage of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, I don't think that organization would have acquired Jimmy G if he hadn't done some of the things he had did and obviously possessed the skill set.

"And everybody saw that once he got on the field and he really strung off a number of wins before the injury. So I say he's definitely a superstar, definitely in the making, too."

Garoppolo is certainly paid like a superstar, with his five-year, $137 million contract, but by most standards, he's not yet a superstar. He certainly has the potential, but he's not quite there yet.

This season, in leading the 49ers to a perfect 8-0 start, Garoppolo has completed 160 of 226 passes for 1,806 yards. He's thrown 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With a dominating defense and a dynamic running game, the 49ers don't necessarily need Garoppolo to be a superstar. But if he can reach that level, San Francisco will be Super Bowl favorites.

