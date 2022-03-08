49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo is Commanders trade fit after Russell Wilson whiff

Commanders make sense for Jimmy G trade after whiffing on Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Washington Commanders are looking for a quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo could be the answer.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Commanders made "a strong offer" to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. While Washington's proposal was denied, it did signal the franchise's desire for a new signal-caller in 2022.

How serious are the #Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson. It didnâ€™t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Although the Commanders' defense took a significant step back last season, surrendering the 11th-most total yards in the NFL after allowing the second-fewest in 2020, coach Ron Rivera's team is ready to win now.

On offense, Washington boasts one of the league's most exciting receivers in Terry McLaurin. Antonio Gibson, a former third-round pick, has emerged as a revelation in the running game and logged 1,331 total yards in 2021.

But Washington has been held back by below-average play at the quarterback position. Taylor Heinicke appeared in 16 games last season and threw for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 85.9. That ranked 23rd among NFL quarterbacks.

Last offseason, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as its veteran leader, but the journeyman suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

That's where Garoppolo comes in.

In 15 games in 2021, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 scores and 12 interceptions, good for a 98.7 passer rating. He wasn't at his best in the postseason, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 535 yards, two touchdowns and three picks. But he played through a torn ligament in his right thumb and a sprained throwing shoulder to lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game, where Washington hasn't been since 1991.

Garoppolo has experience playing with a young, dynamic receiver like McLaurin, as 49ers star Deebo Samuel became an All-Pro in his third season. Garoppolo has conducted two deep postseason runs. He's also a well-liked member of the locker room and could be the face of a franchise still trying to clean up its public image.

There are conflicting reports on what the 49ers should expect getting in return in a trade involving Garoppolo, but San Francisco will undoubtedly be looking to restock its draft capital. Washington currently owns six selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three in the top 75 -- No. 11, No. 42 and No. 73.

Washington, which has played in one postseason game the past six campaigns, clearly needs veteran leadership under center. The 49ers are looking to move on Garoppolo. Washington entering the Garoppolo trade market would make sense for both teams.

