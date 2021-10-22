49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to take on Colts in Week 7

Jimmy G cleared to return for 49ers to face Colts in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be back in the starting lineup for the 49ers' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Garoppolo was cleared to play after missing the past one-and-a-half games with a calf injury. The 49ers on Friday did not even list Garoppolo on their injury report.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Trey Lance was ruled out due to a left knee sprain. Lance sustained the injury in the 49ers' Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals -- a game in which he rushed 16 times for 89 yards.

The 49ers will elevate quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to serve as the backup against the Colts.

#49ers injury report for Week 7 vs. Colts:



OUT-DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), DT Maurice Hurst (calf)



Doubtful-T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)



Questionable-LB Marcell Harris (thumb)



Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 22, 2021

The 49ers also ruled out defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Maurice Hurst. Kinlaw could be going on injured reserve, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. Hurst will not be available after sustaining a calf injury late in Thursday's practice.

Also, left tackle Trent Williams is not expected to be available due to ankle and elbow injuries. He is listed as doubtful.

Rookie Jaylon Moore, a fifth-round draft pick, would make his first NFL start if Williams is unable to play.

The 49ers could elevate a defensive lineman from the practice squad with Kinlaw and Hurst unavailable. Alex Barrett, Darrion Daniels and Eddie Yarbrough are the options if the 49ers need more depth on the D-line to face the Colts.

Also, 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens remains on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 2.

#Colts injury report for Week 7 vs. #49ers:



OUT: S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)



Questionable: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 22, 2021

The 49ers will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Colts, who are holding onto playoff hopes in the AFC with a 2-4 record. After road victories at Detroit and Philadelphia, the 49ers have lost three consecutive games against the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Cardinals.

