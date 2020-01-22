The 49ers haven't trailed much this season, as San Francisco's imposing defense and physical running game helped lead the team to a 13-3 record and a pair of dominant playoff wins on the way to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

But in the limited time the Niners have been behind this season, no quarterback has been more effective than Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy G has the highest passer rating in the NFL this season when his team is losing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 28-year-old also was the architect of four fourth-quarter comebacks in 2019, which ties him with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson for the best mark in the NFL.

He's also made big plays with his arm when it counts, as evidenced by these game-clinching plays from the second half of San Francisco's season.

George Freakin' Kittle 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/y7ywfKYM2L — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

[RELATED: Why Mostert credits his wife for rise to stardom with 49ers]

Story continues

While he got some help from Kittle in the win over New Orleans, it wouldn't have happened if Garoppolo hadn't put the ball in the perfect spot to keep his tight end from having to break stride.

So if by some chance the 49ers fall behind to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during Super Bowl LIV, fans can put their faith behind the clutch play of Jimmy G.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 6:00 p.m. Friday).

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo has best passer rating in NFL when trailing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area