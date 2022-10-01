49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo believes arm strength, offensive rhythm 'improving'

Jimmy G believes arm strength, offensive rhythm 'improving' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the 49ers' ugly Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, questions arose about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's fitness and readiness.

On Friday, Garoppolo spoke to reporters and addressed any lingering questions they had heading into a "Monday Night Football" showdown with the division rivals Los Angeles Rams.

"It's getting better. It's one of those things," Garoppolo said when asked about how his arm felt. "It's tough in the season to replicate things that you would do in the offseason, but I'm just trying to get better each and every day, get it stronger, more endurance to it.

"Just all the little things."

The 30-year-old also added that his shoulder surgery in March "pushed things back" and that it was one of the things he was dealing with.

When pressed on whether he felt better prepared to face the Rams after a week of practices, Garoppolo said that the offense was working on getting into the flow of things and getting on the same page.

"Everyone getting in rhythm," Garoppolo said. "All be pulling in the same direction, and that takes time, so it's one of those things that each day you could tell it's getting better, but we got a ways to go."

A firm believer in practicing strong, Garoppolo feels that San Francisco will be able to get into a rhythm quicker thus allowing the offense to perform better in the game with more reps.

Ultimately, Garoppolo is always looking for ways to get a better rhythm, especially with the way the 2022 NFL season has unfolded so far.

"There're always things to improve, just coming off the field right now, we have things we could be better at," Garoppolo concluded.

While the questions surrounding Garoppolo's demeanor towards the 49ers linger, the veteran quarterback has insisted that he and coach Kyle Shanahan are "cool" despite a rocky start.

At any rate, the 49ers are hopeful that a full week of practice can help get them back to their winning ways.

And what better time for Garoppolo to prove that his shoulder is feeling better than against the Rams.

