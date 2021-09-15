49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo appreciates Trent Sherfield's consistency

Jimmy G 'never has to question' throwing to Sherfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A reliable receiver is a quarterback's best friend.

Trent Sherfield is exactly that for 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The four-year veteran has skyrocketed up San Francisco's depth chart at wide receiver, earning himself a sizeable role within Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Most of Sherfield's best plays throughout training camp and preseason have come on passes from rookie QB Trey Lance. Garoppolo, though, is the starting quarterback who has been and will continue to target Sherfield in games for the foreseeable future.

He had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old receiver.

“Trent [Sherfield] is new to the public, but I think everyone in our building has been seeing him for a while now," Garoppolo told KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show Tuesday. "He’s one of those guys that’s consistent every day, comes in, you know what you’re going to get, what routes you’re going to get.

"You never really have to question it, and as a quarterback, it puts your mind at ease when you got a guy like that, it makes my job easy."

Sherfield caught his first touchdown pass of the season Sunday in the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. Finding the end zone on Lance's one and only pass of the game, Sherfield would connect with Garoppolo on an 18-yard completion later in the game.

"He’s one of those guys that has that dog in him," Garoppolo added. "He’s been around this league a little bit. Just a guy I love to have on my side, I'll tell you that.”

Initially signed as a special teams player, Sherfield has quickly become a favorite within the 49ers offense. With plenty of targets to go around, Sherfield could establish himself as a viable option in the passing game alongside George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast