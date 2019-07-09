49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo announces he's 'good to go' as training camp nears originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Breathe easy, 49ers fans. Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to go.

The 49ers quarterback missed all but two-plus games of last season, tearing his ACL during San Francisco's Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Garoppolo has been rehabbing like crazy from all accounts, and with training camp on the horizon, the star signal-caller is all systems go.

"I really do," Garoppolo said Tuesday when asked if he felt good, via Pro Football Talk. "The rehab process has gone really well. Knock on wood. We haven't had any setbacks. OTAs went about as well as I could have hoped for and now for training camp hopefully we'll be full go with team drills and all that stuff. We're moving in the right direction. We've just got to keep going day by day and keep stacking them together. It's a long process, but we've come this far, so why stop now, right?"

Garoppolo played one snap in 11-on-11 during organized team activities, but he doesn't expect to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and expects to be cleared from the jump.

"I'm sure hoping so," Garoppolo said. "The training staff, the coaches, we've kind of put together a plan and everything like that. We'll kind of assess the situation as we get closer to it."

Training camp starts July 27th and Garoppolo claims he has zero restrictions.

"I'm good to go. Finally," Garoppolo said.

Music to 49ers fans ears.

[RELATED:Do any 49ers crack top five of best NFC wide receivers?]

With Garoppolo fully ready, the 49ers will look to finally show that head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been moving the franchise in the right direction since they took over.

Story continues

The 49ers drafted wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd to give Garoppolo more weapons and signed running back Tevin Coleman. The defensive line also has been souped-up as the 49ers hope to make a playoff push this season.

The pieces all are in place, Garoppolo now must prove he's healthy and worth his giant contract.