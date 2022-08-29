49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to restructured one-year contract

In a turn of events, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the San Francisco 49ers — as Trey Lance’s backup, of course.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a one-year restructured deal to keep him in San Francisco for the 2022 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2tj0dDGgN9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

