49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to restructured one-year contract

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In a turn of events, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the San Francisco 49ers — as Trey Lance’s backup, of course.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a one-year restructured deal to keep him in San Francisco for the 2022 season.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

