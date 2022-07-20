49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents permission to pursue trade

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers have given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade.

There has been an ongoing mystery as to whether Garoppolo or Trey Lance would get the nod as the starter heading into training camp and eventually the regular season.

This is the heaviest of indications Kyle Shanahan & Co. plan on going with second-year pro Lance, who they traded up to pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Garoppolo is 31-14 as a starter with the Niners over five seasons. However, he has been injury prone throughout his career and that has plagued him.

