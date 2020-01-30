49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo admits he's a bad texter with George Kittle

Scandal rocked the 49ers' locker room Wednesday in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIV, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo admitted to reporters that he is, indeed, "the worst texter of all time."

That's an over-sell, as are all pitches you'll see and hear from sports-adjacent spokespeople at Super Bowl Radio Row in Miami this week. But Garoppolo didn't exactly make a strong case for himself when For The Win's Andy Nesbitt asked the QB to defend himself from tight end George Kittle's allegations.

Jimmy Garoppolo opened up to me about George Kittle calling the QB the "worst texter in the world."



Jimmy G: "It's very true." pic.twitter.com/TMchrQnkw1



— Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2020

"That's very true," Garoppolo admitted, folding under less pressure than he'll see from the Kansas City Chiefs' improving defense in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

"There's a little asterisk around there because I will get back to him most of the time, it just happens three hours later than [when] he texted me. Yeah, I don't know, I'm just bad at it, man. I'll look at my phone, say, 'Alright, I'll text you in two minutes,' put it down. And then the next day comes and I'm like, 'Damn.' But yeah, he keeps me honest about it."

Franchise quarterbacks: They're just like you and me.

Kittle chirped Garoppolo's texting abilities -- or, more appropriately, his lack thereof -- Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night, telling reporters that Garoppolo routinely sins by leaving his "read" receipts when he doesn't respond to the tight end's messages.

Though the two can't quite click in their text messages, they have on the field since Garoppolo joined the 49ers on Halloween 2017. Garoppolo has targeted Kittle 146 times in the QB's 24 regular-season starts with the 49ers, which is far more than any other San Francisco receiver during that time.

Their connection has been quiet this postseason, however, with Kittle catching just four combined passes for 35 yards in the divisional round and NFC Championship Game. The 49ers ran the ball 89 times in two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs aren't expecting that to continue at Hard Rock Stadium.

If the 49ers leave Miami with their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, perhaps Garoppolo will start to promptly respond to Kittle's texts. Of course, if a ring doesn't change things, then nothing will.

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo admits he's a bad texter with George Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area