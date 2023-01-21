49ers’ Jimmie Ward, Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram avoid wild-card game fines

49ers' Ward, Seahawks' Abram avoid fines from wild-card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Two questionable plays from the 49ers' first-round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks last week did not result in NFL fines.

Defensive back Jimmie Ward drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, but he did not get any money taken out of his paycheck for hitting Seattle quarterback Geno Smith as he was sliding late in the first half.

The 49ers were upset with Seahawks defensive back Johnathan Abram for his actions against Deebo Samuel at the end of a third-quarter play. But the league did not believe Abram's conduct warranted a fine.

Abram was not penalized for a play the 49ers believed was dirty.

With the 49ers still trailing 17-16 in the third quarter, Samuel gained 21 yards on a short pass over the middle from quarterback Brock Purdy. Abram made the tackle, but then held onto Samuel's left foot and appeared to twist it while Samuel remain on the ground.

“I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said after the game. “And you can see the definition of our team is IGYB: I got your back.”

The 49ers scored a touchdown on Purdy's 1-yard run to take the lead at the end of that drive. They went on to score 25 unanswered points to take command in their eventual 41-23 victory over the Seahawks.

Ward's play was costly at the time. It moved the Seahawks from the Seattle 47-yard line to the 49ers' 38-yard line with one second remaining in the second quarter. It set up Seahawks kicker Jason Myers for a 56-yard field goal to give Seattle a 17-16 lead at halftime.

The 49ers' victory advanced them to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

