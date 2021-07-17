49ers' Jimmie Ward calls out Matthew Stafford NFL playoff record

Ward calls out Stafford for career record in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams pulling the trigger on a trade for Matthew Stafford was one of the main storylines of the 2020 offseason, but 49ers safety Jimmie Ward isn't impressed.

During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn, Ward was asked about the acquisition of Stafford by the Rams this offseason, and cited Stafford's record in the playoffs in saying he doesn't fear LA and its new quarterback.

"I like Stafford, but they still will have the same players that he'll be throwing the ball to. He's the same quarterback who was on the Detroit Lions and they still didn't go to the playoffs, and they had Megatron (Calvin Johnson)," Ward told Cohn. "What was the problem over there in Detroit? Are you going to blame the city? What was the problem? Was it the money? If they city didn't have enough money to bring players over there, why even have an NFL team? That's a big question mark.

"They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs several times and went to the Super Bowl. Yeah, he lost. He went to the Super Bowl, though. I've yet to see that with Matt Stafford. And I'm saying, he's still great. I believe he's a top 10 quarterback, maybe top 5. I don't know. We'll see. I'm just going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff got those boys to the Super Bowl."

To be fair to Stafford, he does have three playoff appearances to his credit over his 12-year NFL career. But Stafford is winless in those three career postseason games.

It remains to be seen just how much better the Rams' offense can be with Stafford at the helm instead of Goff.

Ward and the 49ers certainly have reason to not fear the Rams, as San Francisco has won its last four meetings with LA.

The Rams will be hoping Stafford's presence can reverse that trend, but Ward and the 49ers' defense will be eager to once again assert their dominance over their rivals to the south.

