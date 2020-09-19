49ers-Jets odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 2

49ers-Jets predictions: Experts in consensus on SF rebound originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an unrelenting wave of offseason hype, the 49ers opened up the 2020 NFL season with a frustrating home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 2, the 49ers will venture east for a pair of games in the Big Apple, starting with facing the New York Jets from MetLife Stadium. The Jets also started off the season with a loss, falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The 49ers enter as a significant favorite, but as we learned in Week 1, nothing can be taken for granted in the NFL.

Line: SF -7

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

With top offensive options Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder ruled out due to injury, an already limited Jets offense gets even more limited. But with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman all sidelined in Week 2, both sides will be without critical players.

Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk will be making his NFL debut for the 49ers, and likely will be quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's top target on Sunday. Given the early start on the East Coast, Kyle Shanahan's offense could be slow coming out of the gate.

Despite the home loss in Week 1, the 49ers still are among the NFL's top teams and shouldn't have much trouble coming away with a win. It might end up being closer than it would seem on paper, but it's hard to imagine the 49ers not covering the spread in this one.

Predictions

Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Jets Week 2 matchup shaking out:

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: 49ers 31, Jets 14

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 31, Jets 20

Rich Cimini, ESPN: 49ers 24, Jets 20

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 24, Jets 9

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 13, Jets 7

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 23, Jets 13

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: 49ers 30, Jets 20