New 49ers jersey numbers include Charvarius Ward with Colin Kaepernick's No. 7

New 49ers jersey numbers include 'Mooney' with Kap's old No. 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful will see a familiar number running around the field during the 2022 NFL season, as new cornerback Charvarius Ward will don No. 7 this season.

The No. 7 jersey was famously worn by quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his entire six-year tenure with San Francisco from 2011-16.

It’s been used several times since Kaepernick and the 49ers parted ways, most recently by Nate Sudfeld in the preseason before he was released earlier this week.

Ward, nicknamed "Mooney," was wearing No. 35 during training camp.

In other notable jersey number updates, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy -- a surprise addition to the 53-man roster -- grabbed No. 13.

Other members of the 49ers' 2022 NFL Draft class have also officially picked their digits: Drake Jackson (95), Ty Davis-Price (32), Danny Gray (6), Spencer Burford (74), Samuel Womack III (26) and Kalia Davis (93).

And, yes, Jimmy Garoppolo will still wear No. 10.

Jersey numbers for 49ers newcomers:

3 -- Ray-Ray McCloud, WR

6 -- Danny Gray, WR

7 -- Charvarius Ward, CB

13 -- Brock Purdy, QB

24 -- Jordan Mason, RB

26 -- Sam Womack III, CB

30 -- Talanoa Hufanga, S

32 -- Ty Davis-Price, RB

48 -- Oren Burks, LB

61 -- Blake Hance, OL

63 -- Nick Zakelj, OG

74 -- Spencer Burford, OG

81 -- Tyler Kroft, TE

92 -- Kerry Hyder Jr., DE

93 -- Kalia Davis, DL

94 -- Charles Omenihu, DE

95 -- Drake Jackson, DE

98 -- Hassan Ridgeway, DT

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast