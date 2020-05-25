49ers' Jerry Rice rookie card sells for over $31K, a record, at auction

They don't call him the GOAT for nothing.

A Jerry Rice rookie card from his first season with the 49ers in 1986 broke a record after selling for over $29,000 on Thursday. As the Action Network's Darren Rovell posted on Sunday, another Rice card quickly broke that record.

On Thursday, the record was set for the highest price paid for a Jerry Rice rookie card - $29,520 in a @goldinauctions sale.



Rice is universally considered one of, if not the greatest NFL player of all time. Over 16 seasons with San Francisco, Rice accumulated 19,247 receiving yards and 176 touchdowns.

It's only fitting that Rice's rookie card now is among the most valuable trading cards on the market.

