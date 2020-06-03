Jerick McKinnon has yet to don a 49ers uniform in the regular season since coming to the team in 2018 after facing multiple setbacks with a knee injury. But that doesn't mean he has been lax about getting back on the field.

His workouts continue to be posted on social media with the latest one showing how impressive his footwork is.

Athlete: @JetMckinnon1

Position: Running Back

Team: @49ers



Active Feet to Rest. ✍🏾

Just like in a real football game. pic.twitter.com/4YLnmBj8ID









— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 2, 2020

This particular drill mimics what would happen in a real-game situation and the quick-to-rest exercise reinforces the concept of moving quickly even while fatigued. So this could help to remain at the top of his game even during the later quarters.

And it's quite mesmerizing to watch.

The comments from the video show a lot of people are anxious for him to make his return and see what he's going to do.

The running back has missed the last two seasons after tearing his right ACL.

"It's going to be a surprise for everyone," teammate Raheem Mostert said last month.

[RELATED: Why George Kittle deserves star contract]

Mostert has been giving the 28-year-old Atlanta native pointers since last season and just like the rest of us, he looks forward to seeing his next chapter.

Prior to the 49ers, McKinnon spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings totaling 2,902 yards and 12 touchdowns.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers' Jerick McKinnon still dominating footwork drills amid comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



