Is 49ers' Jerick McKinnon or JaMycal Hasty Bobby Turner's next 100-yard back?

Bobby Turner, 71, has experienced uncommon success as an NFL running backs coach since breaking into the league in 1995.

And all but one of those seasons he has worked in the NFL, he’s been with at least one Shanahan.

Turner served his first 19 seasons as an NFL assistant coach under head coach Mike Shanahan with the Denver Broncos.

Turner came to the 49ers on Kyle Shanahan’s original staff in 2017 after spending two seasons with him when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyle Shanahan also was the offensive coordinator in Washington for four seasons with Turner on his father’s coaching staff.

Wherever Turner and the Shanahans go, productive running backs can be found.

General manager John Lynch produced a stat during an appearance Friday on the "KNBR Morning Show" to illustrate Turner’s unique touch with running backs.

Lynch said when Jeff Wilson rushed for 112 yards in the 49ers’ 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7, he became the 24th different running back under Turner’s tutelage to rush for 100 yards or more.

As it turns out, Lynch short-changed Turner.

We went back to the record book and actually found 26 different running backs to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a single game on Turner's watch.

Two of those running backs, Alfred Morris and Tevin Coleman, accomplished the feat with Turner on two different teams.

In 3 ½ seasons in San Francisco, the 49ers have seen Carlos Hyde, Matt Breida, Morris, Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Wilson have games of more than 100 yards rushing.

The 49ers activated Coleman from injured reserve on Saturday. Two of the 49ers’ three running backs who will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks have yet to rush for 100 yards in a game.

Either Jerick McKinnon or undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty could be next to add his name to the list of Turner’s triple-digit rushers.

Here is the list of the running backs Turner has coached who have gained 100 or more yards in a game:

Denver: 1995-2009

Terrell Davis, 41 (1995-2001)

Glyn Milburn, 1 (1995)

Aaron Craver, 1 (1995)

Derek Loville, 1 (1997)

Olandis Gary, 4 (1999)

Mike Anderson, 12 (2000-2005)

Clinton Portis, 18 (2002-03)

Quentin Griffin, 2 (2004-05)

Reuben Droughns, 6 (2004)

Tatum Bell, 9 (2004-06)

Mike Bell, 1 (2006)

Travis Henry, 3 (2007)

Selvin Young, 2 (2007)

Michael Pittman 1 (2008)

Peyton Hillis, 1 (2008)

Correll Buckhalter, 2 (2009)

Washington: 2010-13

Alfred Morris, 10 (2012-13)

Ryan Torain, 4 (2010-11)

Roy Helu, 3 (2011)

Evan Royster, 2 (2011)

Atlanta: 2015-16

Devonta Freeman, 6 (2015-16)

Tevin Coleman, 1 (2015)

49ers: 2017-current

Carlos Hyde, 1 (2017)

Matt Breida, 5 (2018-19)

Alfred Morris, 1 (2018)

Tevin Coleman, 2 (2019)

Raheem Mostert, 2 (2019-20)

Jeff Wilson, 1 (2020)