49ers' Jerick McKinnon to work out with Adrian Peterson on comeback trail

Jerick McKinnon is about to put himself through the ultimate test. After missing two straight seasons to a torn ACL, the 49ers running back is out to prove himself this season.

As he continues his comeback trail, McKinnon told The Athletic's Matt Barrows that he is going to train with Washington running back Adrian Peterson in Houston.

"I feel like it's my last test to really see how it feels," McKinnon said to Barrows. "There's a lot of hard work going on down there. That's really where I'm going to amp it up as hard as I can and see where it goes."

Peterson took McKinnon under his wings when the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in 2014. The former Georgia Southern star quickly learned what he was in for as the 2012 NFL MVP took him through 3 1/2-hour workouts. Proving himself through a Peterson workout will be a huge step for McKinnon and the 49ers alike.

McKinnon was Kyle Shanahan's No. 1 target in free agency two years ago. The 49ers handed the running back a four-year, $30 million contract on the first day of free agency in 2018. Since then, he hasn't played in a single game for San Francisco.

But the 49ers still believe in McKinnon. He's exactly what Shanahan wants in his offense. Even after missing the last two seasons to torn ACLs, the 49ers agreed to a reduced contract with McKinnon this offseason. If healthy, that will turn out to be a steal.

Tevin Coleman led all 49ers running backs with 21 receptions last season. He and Raheem Mostert each had 180 receiving yards. In 2017, McKinnon's last healthy season, he hauled in 51 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. That skill sets him apart from the rest of the 49ers' deep backfield.

It's easy to see why Kyle Shanahan was all-in on Jerick McKinnon. His hands and route-running ability are on par with most receivers.

The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins during the NFL draft and opted not to take a back with any of their picks. They did add Washington's Salvon Ahmed and Baylor's JaMycal Hasty as undrafted free agents. Going into the 2020 season, San Francisco still has a deep group of running backs with McKinnon in Mostert, Coleman and Jeff Wilson.

That actually could be good news for him.

Shanahan likes to rotate backs, never having a true No. 1. McKinnon never was going to be a bell cow in this offense. He can be used sparingly and even as a slot receiver or in motion for jet sweeps.

McKinnon told Barrows his knee feels normal and he hasn't had the pain or soreness that hurt him when he was coming back from his original injury last year. Video proves that to be true so far.

"I feel now that I'm getting back to where I was effortlessly," McKinnon said to Barrows.

It's easy to see McKinnon becoming one of Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets for quick passes in open space. He has to be healthy, though, and working out with a legend like Peterson is a huge step forward.

