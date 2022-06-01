How 49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr. felt in middle of Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham feud

What 49ers' Wilson thinks of being in middle of 'crazy' Joc-Pham feud originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Jeff Wilson shared what it was like to be at the center of Joc Pederson's now-infamous fantasy football feud with Tommy Pham.

The 49ers running back was surprised and yet honored to be “involved” in a high-stakes game that incited a physical altercation between the two MLB players. Subsequently, Pham was suspended for three games for slapping Pederson prior to last Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Wilson weighed in on the incident on Wednesday in speaking to the media after the 49ers' OTAs practice.

“That was crazy, man,” Wilson said. “I’m just honored to be in the conversation. Shout out to Joc for having me on the team, and taking one for the team.”

Pham actually was the owner of Wilson in fantasy, not Pederson. Regardless, the 49ers running back appreciated Pederson's stance and players of that caliber dueling it out over his fantasy services.

“I really don’t get too much into it,” Wilson said of fantasy football. “I just know all we do on the field helps them win,” Wilson said. “So I try to do my part and I let them do theirs.”

The conflict was centered around Wilson’s 2020 season, where he carried the ball 126 times for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson also caught three of his seven targets for 12 yards and an additional score.

Appearing in 12 games that season, Wilson spent Week 9-11 on injured reserve, which ended up being the root of the issue between Pham and Pederson.

Unfortunately for the two MLB stars and fantasy players alike, the 49ers' depth chart at running back doesn't appear to be very clear heading into OTAs, with Wilson potentially buried behind second-year back Elijah Mitchell and potentially Trey Sermon and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price.

