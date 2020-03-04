The NFL rumor mill continues to swirl, and has gotten to the point where the thought bringing Tom Brady to the 49ers has gotten legs.

OK, so it's not that weird, as Brady is a Bay Area native and would have no problem returning to his roots to the team he grew up watching. But to make room for Brady, current 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo would have to go elsewhere. That part seems farfetched, especially to Jimmy G's teammate Jeff Wilson Jr.

"It's ludicrous," the 49ers running back said in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins," Wilson said. "I mean, there's not a lot of quarterbacks that's even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded."

Wilson also called the quarterback a leader and a reason the 49ers are a team "destined for greatness."

Garoppolo led the 49ers from a 4-12 record in 2018 to 13-3 in 2019, improved the team drastically from the season prior and helped them to a Super Bowl LIV appearance. The chances of the 49ers giving up on him remain slim.

[RELATED: Is Brady even better than Jimmy G?]

It was a strange rumor to begin with, but has begun to form more life over recent days. We know Brady has a résumé any team would want, but the 42-year-old is not at a point in his career where he would be taking over for someone with such a bright future.

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr. calls rumors to part with Jimmy Garoppolo 'ludicrous'' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area