49ers' Jeff Wilson carted off field after third touchdown vs. Patriots

Jeff Wilson had reason to jump for joy. Unfortunately, he couldn't.

The 49ers' running back put the cherry on top of a thoroughly impressive performance against the Patriots on Sunday with his third touchdown run of the game, but as he was breaking the plane of the endzone, a Patriots defender rolled up his ankle, and Wilson immediately writhed in pain.

Touchdown number 3️⃣ for Jeff Wilson Jr. 👏pic.twitter.com/NECorxkvEv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 25, 2020

Wilson eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was taken to the locker room on a cart, suggesting it could be a serious injury. Wilson only started the game against the Patriots due to the fact that both Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are on injured reserve. Both Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty likely will take on an even larger role for however long Wilson is out.

It's incredibly unfortunate timing for Wilson, as he was having the best game of his career. At the time he left the game, he had rushed for 112 yards (and three scores) on 17 carries and caught two passes for another eight yards.

He became the first 49ers running back with three rushing touchdowns in a road game since Roger Craig in 1988.