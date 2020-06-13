49ers' Jed York 'confident' 2020 NFL season will be played in some way

While the NBA, NHL and MLB try to figure out how to resume or start their seasons, the NFL has time on their side.

But could the NFL find itself in a similar situation as the other three major American leagues, scrambling to figure out how to play games safely this fall?

49ers CEO Jed York isn't expecting anything involving the coronavirus pandemic to hold up the 2020 NFL regular season, which is slated to kick off Thursday, Sept. 10.

"There will be a season in some way, shape or form," York told Jennifer Lee Chan on Thursday. "After seeing the progress of reopening, I am confident in that."

While York expressed optimism about how states are reopening, The New York Times reported Friday that California, Florida and Texas all reported daily highs in coronavirus infections this week or last week. Those three states account for eight of the 32 NFL teams.

A number of NFL teams have been allowed back into their facilities, but the 49ers haven't been given clearance due to re-opening guidelines set by local officials. Still, York believes the 49ers will be ready when their times comes.

"Our medical staff has done an incredible job planning protocols and procedures for when we start up again," York told Chan. "I know our players and staff are ready and excited to get things rolling."

With the 49ers' facility still closed, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been working out with the team's wide receivers at San Jose State, and is planning a workout in Nashville, The Athletic reported Friday.

Time, and the coronavirus pandemic, will tell is York is right about the 2020 NFL season.

