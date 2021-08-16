49ers' Javon Kinlaw 'week-to-week' with new shoulder injury

49ers' Kinlaw 'week-to-week' with new shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers expect second-year defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to be sidelined for at least another preseason game with a shoulder injury sustained last week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday described Kinlaw’s status as week-to-week. The 49ers practice Tuesday and then travel to Southern California, where they will have practices Thursday and Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers face the Chargers on Sunday in the second exhibition game of the summer in Inglewood.

Kinlaw did not suit up for the 49ers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not revealed until Monday that Kinlaw sustained an undisclosed shoulder injury last week during practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a new injury for Kinlaw.

Kinlaw did not take part in 11-on-11 practice sessions early in training camp this summer, as the club worked him back slowly from an offseason cleanup surgery on his knee.

Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 draft, appeared in 14 games as a rookie with 12 starts. He registered 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interceptions as a rookie.

