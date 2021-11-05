49ers' Javon Kinlaw underwent ACL reconstruction surgery on right knee

Kinlaw had ACL reconstruction in new details released by 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending right knee surgery Oct. 29, and on Friday, the 49ers announced that the procedure was for ACL reconstruction.

The 49ers' medical staff released a joint statement with Dr. Tim McAdams and Dr. Neal ElAttrache regarding Kinlaw's surgery.

"As persistent symptoms limited Javon's performance, we consulted with medical experts and determined that the best course of action was to perform surgery," the statement read. "Evaluation of the knee in surgery confirmed suspicions that the ACL had chronic changes that would be best treated with ACL reconstruction. This procedure gives him the best opportunity to make a full recovery and return to playing football in 2022."

Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a disappointing rookie season and entered the 2021 season with expectations of a bounce-back campaign. But in four games, he had just eight total tackles and didn't register a sack.

Shortly after the 49ers announced Kinlaw's surgery last Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope that this would be the solution to what ailed the South Carolina product.

"There's a lot of things that went into it that they found," Shanahan said. "But I think the good news is they feel they solved the problem.

"He (the surgeon) feels that he found the issue and he thinks that'll be good news for us next year.”

Kinlaw posted a message to his doubters on Instagram shortly after the surgery last week.

"Mentally I'm ready to go the distance," Kinlaw wrote. "Just remember how you gave up on the kid."

After a tough first two seasons, the 2022 NFL season -- whenever Kinlaw is cleared to play -- will be huge for his development.

