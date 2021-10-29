49ers' Javon Kinlaw undergoes knee surgery, out for season

49ers' Kinlaw undergoes knee surgery, out for season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw this week underwent season-ending knee surgery that the 49ers believe will enable him to begin making great contributions next season.

"There are a lot of things that went into it and what they found,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “The good news is they think they solved the problem.”

Kinlaw, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 draft, saw significant playing time in four games after missing the season opener. But he was declared inactive for the team’s Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and finishes his second NFL season with eight tackles and no sacks.

Kinlaw sustained a knee injury toward the end of his rookie season that required surgery. He did not make a complete recovery, and he saw limited practice time in the offseason and training camp.

