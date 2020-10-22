49ers' Javon Kinlaw tied for most QB pressures among all NFL rookies

No NFL rookie has more QB pressures than 49ers' Kinlaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is still looking for the first sack of his NFL career, but it's not as if he hasn't been getting close. The No. 14 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has been making his presence known to opposing quarterbacks, and it's only a matter of time until he takes one down behind the line of scrimmage.

Kinlaw has totaled 10 quarterback pressures through the first six games of his NFL career, according to Pro Football Focus. That is tied for the most QB pressures of any defensive player in his draft class.

Most QB pressures among rookies



💥 Chase Young, Football Team - 10

💥 Patrick Queen, Ravens - 10

💥 Javon Kinlaw, 49ers - 10 pic.twitter.com/3AzBuhzXgH — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2020

Kinlaw offers all of the physical attributes you'd look for in a dominant defensive tackle. He's absolutely humongous, incredibly powerful and has a great motor. His pass-rushing skills are fairly raw, however, so the fact that he has been as disruptive as he has been certainly bodes well for his progression. And one could argue, it's not like he has been put in a position to succeed.

The season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas immediately thrust Kinlaw into a larger role, and he has faced added attention due to the fact that opposing teams haven't had to be as concerned with pressure coming off the edge. Despite the additional challenges, though, Kinlaw has risen to the occasion.

He certainly looks the part on film, and despite being a rookie, Kinlaw has assumed a leadership position among the defensive line. He already is an impact player for the 49ers, and should continue to be one for many years to come.

