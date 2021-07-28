49ers' Javon Kinlaw suffered minor setback in knee recovery

49ers' Kinlaw suffered minor setback in his knee recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Javon Kinlaw recently had a setback in his knee recovery.

The 2020 first-round pick had a clean up procedure on his knee in January after the conclusion of the season. He participated in team drills during OTAs in the spring but was limited to individual drills on the first day of training camp.

The massive interior lineman worked on the sled and performed agility drills on Wednesday and will remain limited to ensure his health heading into the 2021 season. Kinlaw experienced swelling in his recovering knee a few weeks ago which forced him to stay off of it for some time.

As with all players returning from injury, Kyle Shanahan explained that the 49ers' medical staff will ease the lineman back slowly. When team drills began, he remained with Dee Ford and Nick Bosa executing more individual drills.

“I'll paraphrase because I'm not sure of the exact details of it,” Shanahan said. “He had traveled and stuff like a month ago or something. Just swelled up a little bit. So I'm not sure whether they drained it or not, I'll get exactly for you guys tomorrow.

“Just a minor thing, so he had to stay off of it for a little bit after they did that and we don't want to throw them right back out there because he stayed off of it for a couple of weeks going into camp. I feel good. I feel he's healthy, but a guy who stayed off his leg for a couple of weeks, we don’t want to just throw out there right away.”

Shanahan predicted that neither Bosa or Ford would participate in team drills during at least the first week of training camp and while the head coach was not specific in adding Kinlaw to that grouping, it appears they are in no hurry to get the second-year player back any sooner.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast