49ers' Javon Kinlaw sends message after season-ending surgery

Kinlaw sends message to doubters after season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery this week, cutting his second year in the NFL short. The 49ers' former first-round draft pick had a message for his doubters Friday, and is eager to prove them wrong once he gets back on the field.

Kinlaw was dealt a tough hand with attempting to prepare for his rookie season through a pandemic and the pressure that comes with being selected with a draft pick that was acquired in a trade for a Pro Bowl defensive lineman in DeForest Buckner.

Some are ready to write him off as a first-round bust, but Kinlaw appears motivated to show just what he can do when fully healthy.

Look out for Kinlaw in 2022.

