49ers' Javon Kinlaw returns to practice, Eagles status in question

49ers' Kinlaw returns, status vs. Eagles still in question originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Javon Kinlaw was on the practice field Thursday afternoon in what could only be interpreted as a positive sign for the 49ers' defensive line.

Kinlaw appeared to be taking part in limited work during the practice at The Greenbrier after sitting out all of last week and being inactive for the 49ers' season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Javon Kinlaw going through position drills at #49ers practice on Thursday at the Greenbriar. He is wearing the same lightweight sleeve as he has all season. pic.twitter.com/IIKFNvknEg — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 16, 2021

Kinlaw saw limited practice time during training camp due to a lingering issue with his right knee,.

His availability for the 49ers' Week 2 game at the Philadelphia Eagles remains in question. Coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday said the 49ers were going to be cautious with Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and key to the team's run defense.

“Hopefully, taking it easy these last 10 days or so, it’ll start to get better and we’ll see how it goes day-to-day,” Shanahan said.

Kinlaw appeared in 14 games with 12 starts last season before sitting out the final two games of his rookie season.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (adductor) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) were on the practice field to go through rehab and conditioning. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) was not seen on the field at the beginning of 49ers practice.

Armstead played 60 snaps against the Lions, the most for any 49ers defensive lineman in Week 1. Moseley was inactive with his injury.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast