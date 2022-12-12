When 49ers' Javon Kinlaw could return to practice, per Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”

Once the club’s position with the most depth, the defensive line has taken several blows over the past few games. The head coach did not have specific updates for injuries incurred from the club’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he does have the feeling a few players will be out for at least several weeks.

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who left the 49ers' Week 13 matchup with a pectoral strain, does not need surgery but will miss multiple weeks as he heals up enough to play.

Kevin Givens, who left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury. is also likely to miss multiple weeks, but Shanahan did not have any concrete news.

Veteran lineman Kerry Hyder, who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, did remain in uniform and was seen walking off the field after the game. Shanahan was more hopeful for Hyder's potential return,

“It was a tough game, losing Ridgeway last week, and then Kevin going down early,” Shanahan said. “I feel optimistic about Kerry just talking to him after the game. I believe if the score was different, he would have been able to go back in, so I do think that is a good sign.”

“But I expect Kevin to be a little bit. Hoping it’s just an MCL, but obviously we got to wait and see."

With the 49ers facing a short week, the club could look to elevate Alex Barrett, Akeem Spence and/or Kemoko Turay from the practice squad.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast