49ers' Javon Kinlaw could face season-ending surgery; Trey Lance returns

Kinlaw could face season-ending surgery; Lance returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance returned to the 49ers' practice field Wednesday and was scheduled for limited work due to a left knee sprain that sidelined him two-and-a-half weeks ago.

“We’re going to put him in a couple of reps there on scout team and see how he feels moving around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

If Lance feels good Thursday, Shanahan said his workload for the remainder of the practice week will be increased.

Lance, who was inactive for the 49ers’ Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, could be back in uniform as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

However, seven players were not available to practice Wednesday due to injuries, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel with a calf injury. Shanahan said he is optimistic Samuel will be available to play on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw’s status for the remainder of the season appears to be in question because of a knee condition that required offseason surgery and has not gotten much better.

“Right now, he’s down in L.A., trying to figure that out, whether he’s going to get surgery or not, and what kind of surgery,” Shanahan said of Kinlaw. “And I think we’ll get some news on that pretty soon.”

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), defensive end Dee Ford (concussion), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) also did not practice. Hurst and Tartt are expected to miss significant time.

The 49ers on Wednesday opened the practice window for defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who went on injured reserve after Week 2 with a high ankle sprain.

Story continues

The 49ers anticipate tight end George Kittle and linebacker Dre Greenlaw to be available to practice next week. Both players are currently on injured reserve.

Kittle was placed on IR the day before the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Greenlaw underwent core-muscle surgery early in the season.

Running back Jeff Wilson has made significant improvements from a knee injury in recent weeks, Shanahan said. Wilson is likely a couple of weeks away from getting back on the practice field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast