49ers' Javon Kinlaw calls out haters with quote-board Instagram post

Kinlaw calls out haters with quote-board Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw’s 2021-22 season with the 49ers was short-lived. He appeared in only four games before undergoing ACL surgery that shut him down for the rest of the season.

Kinlaw, the 14th overall pick in 2020, apparently has heard the critics who doubt that he’ll be able to stay on the field this year.

In an Instagram story last week, Kinlaw posted a video of himself working out with quotes from doubters: “arthritis,” “degenerative knees” and “his knees won’t hold up.”

The next post featured a rebuttal to the criticism: “I’m bulletproof like 50 cent!”

Kinlaw played in 14 games his rookie season, recording 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. But the 24-year-old out of South Carolina will have to prove himself again in his third season, coming off a significant injury and a long rehab process.

He’s been open about his journey, posting another video last month that showed him in good shape, lifting weights and going through drills. In that caption, Kinlaw wrote that the 49ers helped “revive” him when he needed it the most.

The 49ers could certainly use a motivated, revived Kinlaw on the defensive line given the departure of D.J. Jones in free agency. And if it’s directly addressing the critics that works for Kinlaw, the team will take it.

