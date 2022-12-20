49ers' Javon Kinlaw believes he has chance to play vs. Commanders

Kinlaw believes he has chance to play against Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Tuesday opened the practice window for Javon Kinlaw, and while the defensive tackle did not practice, he hopes to play against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

Kinlaw was in the best place emotionally and physically in his football career prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, living without pain in his knees for the first time after having a season-ending procedure in 2021.

The 49ers placed the former first-round pick on injured reserve after Week 3 when fluid on his knees repeatedly built up.

“Me, personally, I do,” Kinlaw said on Tuesday when asked if he expects to play. “Another day under the sun. I’ve been through worse. Nothing has changed.”

Kinlaw has been “staying out of the way,” not watching games from the sidelines, believing he can see more watching the TV broadcast. The 49ers' medical staff also has not wanted Kinlaw to travel to road games as the altitude on long flights can have an adverse affect on his knees in regards to swelling.

Kyle Shanahan said that the staff has been patient and careful with Kinlaw’s rehab, attempting to prevent any setbacks. The head coach has the utmost confidence that the 25-year-old can contribute, but wants it to happen without an adverse effect on him physically.

“He’s been [working] for a while here without any setbacks,” Shanahan said. “We’ve done as much as we can. The only thing left for him to do, is put pads on, and go out there and play. There’s always a risk of it, but he is at the point where it’s time to find out.”

If Kinlaw does return to the field on Saturday, it would likely be as a rotational piece to see how his body and knees react to the extra strain. Without Hassan Ridgeway, who was placed on IR with a pectoral strain and Kevin Givens suffering an MCL injury, Arik Armstead has been carrying the load.

Shanahan hopes that Kinlaw finally gets a chance to return to the field after the months of rehab work he has put in.

“It’s been so frustrating for him,” Shanahan said. “It’s been a long battle going back to the Cowboys game couple of years ago. I know he feels as good as he’s felt. I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point. I know how pumped he is to have an opportunity to come back and be a part of a playoff team.

“Just talking to him this morning, he is geared up, ready to go, as good as I’ve seen him. Spirits are high.”

