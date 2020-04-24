The 49ers traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner for a first-round pick, and found a direct replacement.

The 49ers took South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick, after a move down one spot.

Kinlaw’s powerful interior player, keeping the strength of their defense intact after making their deal with the Colts. He joins former first-rounders Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead on what should remain one of the league’s best lines.

The 49ers traded down one spot, swinging a deal with the Bucs for the 13th spot so the Buccaneers could take Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The 49ers got a fourth-rounder (117th) from the Bucs in the deal, giving up a seventh-rounder (245th) in the swap.

49ers take Javon Kinlaw with 14th pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk