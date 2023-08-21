49ers' Javon Hargrave free-agency signing shocked Peter King originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers surprised the NFL world when they signed star defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a lucrative contract this offseason.

Hargrave was one of the most coveted free agents available, coming off a season that saw him record 11 sacks and a 12.5 percent pressure rate per Pro Football Focus.

Among those stunned by the move was NBC Sports' Peter King, who sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of "49ers Talk."

"I was shocked when I saw that," King told Maiocco. "I thought he was the best player in free agency, period, either side of the ball.

"John Lynch told me an interesting story. This was not a year where the Niners were supposed to make a big signing. This is a year where because they had spent a lot of money, and because they got a couple of contracts they need to get done, I think they thought coming into free agency they were going to sit this out.

"[Lynch] and Kyle Shanahan sat down, thought about it, and kept looking at Hargrave, and kept saying 'Oh my god, this guy, it's fantastic.' "

While Lynch and Shanahan were sold on the idea of making a splash addition to their defensive front, the move still needed ownership's approved to make it happen. King explained how Lynch arranged an impromptu meeting at his house with owner Jed York, where he made his case for adding Hargrave to an already stout defense.

"Lynch told me that within three minutes he had Jed York on board with breaking the bank again for another player," King said. "I think it's good to have the support of ownership, and the fact that the owner trusts the general manager and the head coach.

"I applaud them for basically saying this is the guy we want, and we are going to go after him."

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Hargrave will have on a defense that has finished as a top-five unit in each of the last four seasons. However, it's clear that the synchronicity between Lynch, Shanahan, and York signals a firm commitment to maximizing the 49ers' Super Bowl contention window

