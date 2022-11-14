49ers' Jason Verrett T-shirts before Chargers game honor injured teammate

49ers rock pregame T-shirts honoring injured teammate Verrett originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending Achilles tear during practice Wednesday, it dealt a blow to the entire locker room.

The 49ers were devastated to see their teammate suffer yet another heartbreaking injury, and they showed their support for him Sunday by wearing custom T-shirts in his honor ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

Emblazoned with multiple images of the cornerback on the front, the back of the shirts also say, "We got your back."

Verrett's latest setback came as he attempted to return to action following a right ACL tear sustained at the start of the 2021 NFL season. Verrett also tore his left ACL in 2016 and his other Achilles tendon in 2018, and the corner has started more than four games in a season just twice since being drafted in 2014.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said that after Verrett tore his Achilles on Wednesday, the team said a prayer for him. Tight end George Kittle called the injury brutal, devastating and heartbreaking.

"It took the life out of everybody at practice,” Samuel said.

Even though Verrett's season is over, it's clear he's still heavy on his teammates' minds.

And no matter what comes next for the corner, he certainly can count on them for support.

